Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Allegedly Missing Amid ED Investigation

In an unexpected turn of events, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has reportedly gone missing. The stunning revelation came in the wake of accusations by BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi, who suggested that Soren had escaped to evade action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Marandi alleges that the Chief Minister fled on foot from his residence in Delhi on Monday night, his face concealed and wearing nothing but slippers.

Soren's Security Personnel Also Missing

Adding to the mystery, the Chief Minister's security personnel, Ajay Singh, is also reported missing. Both their mobile phones have been switched off, making it difficult to track them. The ED, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, has initiated an extensive search operation.

An Unfortunate Political Scenario

Marandi has publicly criticized Soren's actions, describing them as negligent and shameful for an individual holding a constitutional post. He appealed to the governor to take cognizance of the situation and uphold the rule of law in the state.

The Underlying Legal Issues

This incident comes amid an ongoing ED investigation into allegations of money laundering against Soren. The ED had visited Soren's Delhi residence for a deposition related to an alleged land fraud case. This was not the first instance of Soren being questioned by the ED, with prior inquiries in Ranchi regarding illegal mining in Jharkhand.

Despite assurances from the CM's office that Soren would present himself at the ED office in Ranchi, his whereabouts remain unknown, leading to speculation about a possible arrest. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is reported to have met with Soren, fueling conjecture that the Chief Minister may challenge the ED summons in the Supreme Court. The unfolding events have cast a shadow of uncertainty and intrigue over Jharkhand's political landscape.