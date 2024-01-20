Jewish House Democrats Challenge Netanyahu, Support Two-State Solution Proposal

In a significant development, 15 Jewish Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have voiced their profound disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state. This group, featuring high-profile figures such as Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, publicly endorsed a two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Advertisment

Democratic Pushback on Netanyahu's Stance

Netanyahu's firm resistance to the U.S.'s endeavors for a two-state solution has elicited criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill, including those known for their strong support of Israel. This has led to widespread rebuke from an array of House Democrats and Senate progressives, who argue that a two-state solution is the only viable means of securing dignity and enduring tranquility in the Middle East.

Rift Between Democratic Lawmakers and Israeli Leadership

Advertisment

The divergence in views between Democratic members of Congress, including Jewish House Democrats, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the establishment of a Palestinian state is stark. This is evidenced in the backlash from the White House, the assertive statement from the 15 Jewish House Democrats, and the escalating frictions between Democrats and the Israeli government. President Biden's frustration with Netanyahu's position is palpable.

Endorsement of Two-State Solution

A collective of 15 Jewish House Democrats, inclusive of prominent veteran lawmakers, issued a statement robustly opposing Netanyahu's stance against a Palestinian state and supporting a two-state solution. This statement is a testament to the contentious nature of the debate and the lawmakers' long-standing opposition to many of the specific policies of the Netanyahu administration. The Democrats' stance contrasts sharply with Netanyahu's dismissal of a Saudi offer to normalize relations in exchange for a Palestinian state. Biden administration officials, too, are advocating for Palestinian statehood as a vital prerequisite for regional peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors.