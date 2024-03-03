Jessica Caloza Champions Representation in CA Assembly Race, Urges Fil-Am Voter Turnout

Filipino American millennial and political hopeful, Jessica Caloza, is making waves in the California political scene as she calls on the Filipino American community to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming primary election. Aiming for a seat in the California State Assembly, Caloza seeks to become the first Filipina in the state Assembly, emphasizing the need for greater representation and voicing key campaign commitments that resonate with working families and diverse communities across Assembly District 52.

From Grassroots to Leadership Aspirations

Born in Quezon City, Philippines, and raised in a working-class family, Jessica Caloza's journey to public service is fueled by her firsthand experience of the transformative power of government. After graduating from UC San Diego, Caloza has served in various capacities within the government, including as deputy chief of staff to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and as a Los Angeles public works commissioner. Her commitment to public service is further exemplified by her involvement in President Barack Obama's administration and campaign, where she worked on education policy and community organizing, respectively.

Building a Diverse Coalition for Change

Caloza's campaign has successfully garnered the support of several key players and organizations, including major unions like the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the California Nurses Association, and the California Federation of Teachers. Her ability to unite a broad spectrum of voters and advocates underlines her leadership vision and readiness to address the pressing needs of her constituents. With endorsements from various elected leaders and community advocates, Caloza is poised to bring a fresh perspective and inclusive approach to the California State Assembly.

Addressing the Core Issues

At the heart of Caloza's campaign are policies aimed at defending access to abortion care, protecting renters, building more affordable housing, ensuring clean air and water, keeping communities safe from gun violence, and investing in public education. She believes that representation in the State Assembly is crucial for the allocation of taxpayer dollars and support for bills that impact the daily lives of Californians. By focusing on these key issues, Caloza aims to create a more equitable and just society for all.

As the primary election draws near, Jessica Caloza and her team are intensifying their efforts to mobilize voters across Assembly District 52, emphasizing the importance of participation in the democratic process. With more than 500 additional vote centers opening across Los Angeles County, including innovative locations like the first ever voting center in a transgender support facility, voters have ample opportunities to cast their ballots and make their voices heard. Caloza's campaign represents not just a bid for a seat in the Assembly, but a movement towards greater representation, inclusivity, and progress in California politics.