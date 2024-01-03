Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA’s DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation

In a striking turn of events, Jesse Watters, a prominent host on Fox, has openly criticized the CIA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program. Watters has suggested that the DEI initiative is merely a façade for hiring operatives with a specific ideological alignment that undermines Republican presidential candidates. The Fox host introduced an alarming narrative, implying that the program is a strategic move to employ what he termed ‘hit men and hit women’. These supposed operatives, according to Watters, serve to protect the interests of corporate America by subverting those who dare to challenge the corporate agenda.

The CIA’s DEI Program under Scrutiny

The DEI program of the CIA has been a subject of debate and criticism since its inception. Watters’ critique adds another voice to the ongoing discourse. The program, intended to ensure a diverse workforce that represents a broad spectrum of ideologies and backgrounds, is now being painted by Watters as a tool of political manipulation.

John Gentry’s Controversial Views

Watters brought attention to former CIA analyst, John Gentry, and his published book, ‘Neutering the CIA: Why U.S. Intelligence Versus Trump Has Long-term Consequences.’ Gentry’s work offers a critique of the CIA, implying that the agency has been weaponized against politicians who oppose certain agendas. His views, however, have been met with skepticism and pushback from other former CIA officials.

Amazon Review Challenges Gentry’s Views

A notable review of Gentry’s book on Amazon, penned by a former CIA member, challenged Gentry’s arguments as one-sided and unrepresentative of the larger CIA population. The reviewer highlighted that politicization is an issue that spans across both ends of the political spectrum. The CIA, according to the reviewer, is not a monolith but comprises members with varied political views and ideologies.

As the debate around the CIA’s DEI program and its implications continue to evolve, the discourse calls for a nuanced understanding of the CIA’s role in American society and politics. Watters’ critique, while provoking, is but one of many perspectives that should be considered in the broader conversation.