en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA’s DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA’s DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation

In a striking turn of events, Jesse Watters, a prominent host on Fox, has openly criticized the CIA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program. Watters has suggested that the DEI initiative is merely a façade for hiring operatives with a specific ideological alignment that undermines Republican presidential candidates. The Fox host introduced an alarming narrative, implying that the program is a strategic move to employ what he termed ‘hit men and hit women’. These supposed operatives, according to Watters, serve to protect the interests of corporate America by subverting those who dare to challenge the corporate agenda.

The CIA’s DEI Program under Scrutiny

The DEI program of the CIA has been a subject of debate and criticism since its inception. Watters’ critique adds another voice to the ongoing discourse. The program, intended to ensure a diverse workforce that represents a broad spectrum of ideologies and backgrounds, is now being painted by Watters as a tool of political manipulation.

John Gentry’s Controversial Views

Watters brought attention to former CIA analyst, John Gentry, and his published book, ‘Neutering the CIA: Why U.S. Intelligence Versus Trump Has Long-term Consequences.’ Gentry’s work offers a critique of the CIA, implying that the agency has been weaponized against politicians who oppose certain agendas. His views, however, have been met with skepticism and pushback from other former CIA officials.

Amazon Review Challenges Gentry’s Views

A notable review of Gentry’s book on Amazon, penned by a former CIA member, challenged Gentry’s arguments as one-sided and unrepresentative of the larger CIA population. The reviewer highlighted that politicization is an issue that spans across both ends of the political spectrum. The CIA, according to the reviewer, is not a monolith but comprises members with varied political views and ideologies.

As the debate around the CIA’s DEI program and its implications continue to evolve, the discourse calls for a nuanced understanding of the CIA’s role in American society and politics. Watters’ critique, while provoking, is but one of many perspectives that should be considered in the broader conversation.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
14 seconds ago
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
The 2024 legislative session of Missouri kicked off in Jefferson City under an overcast of political strain, intensified by election-year dynamics. An unusual number of over 15 legislators are gearing up for higher office, an element that could potentially fuel disruptive behavior for political leverage. Ethical issues cast a long shadow over the session, with
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
6 mins ago
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
6 mins ago
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
2 mins ago
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
3 mins ago
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
Federal Court Denies Railroad Worker's Compensation Claim Under FELA
3 mins ago
Federal Court Denies Railroad Worker's Compensation Claim Under FELA
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
16 seconds
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
32 seconds
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
41 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
45 seconds
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
1 min
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
1 min
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
2 mins
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
2 mins
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
37 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app