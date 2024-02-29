Jess Phillips Honors Women Slain By Men, Calls for Political Action Against Femicide

On International Women's Day, Labour MP Jess Phillips took a profound stand in the Commons, honoring women killed by men over the last year. This marked the ninth consecutive year Phillips has performed this somber act of memorial, emphasizing the unrelenting epidemic of violence against women and girls. Highlighting the need for urgent political strategy and action, Phillips's voice resonated with both weariness and determination, as she read out the names of over 100 women, underscoring the dire need for systematic change to prevent femicide.

Urgent Call for Action

During a debate that followed a statement from Home Secretary James Cleverly on the Angiolini report, Phillips criticized the slow pace of progress in addressing violence against women and girls. Women's minister Maria Caulfield acknowledged the significant strides made yet admitted the efforts were not sufficient. Emphasizing the collective responsibility of government agencies, from police to courts, Caulfield called for a concerted effort to take femicide seriously.

Political Landscape and Women's Representation

With women making up just under 35% of the 650 MPs, the discussion also turned towards the barriers preventing women from entering politics. Dame Maria highlighted the impact of abusive language, particularly on social media, as a deterrent. The debate underscored the need for a more respectful political discourse, not only within the Commons but also in the wider political arena, to encourage more women to consider political careers without fear of harassment or misogyny.

Combating Toxic Political Culture

References to the toxically misogynistic campaign underscored the broader issue of systemic misogyny in Westminster. Echoing past incidents of toxic behavior during Prime Minister's Questions, speakers called for a shift away from the aggressive, intimidating, and often masculine culture of politics. The discussion highlighted the ongoing struggle against bullying, harassment, misogyny, and sexism, not just within Parliament but in the broader political sphere, urging for a more inclusive and respectful environment for women in politics.

The poignant act of memorial by Jess Phillips serves as a stark reminder of the cost of inaction against violence towards women and the systemic challenges facing women in politics. As Phillips and others call for more than just warm words, the urgency for a comprehensive strategy to combat femicide and ensure a safer, more inclusive political landscape becomes ever more apparent. As society reflects on these calls to action, the hope is for a future where such memorials are no longer necessary, and women can participate in politics without fear of abuse or discrimination.