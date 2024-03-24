Jerusalem Shoppers to Schumer and Biden: Keep Out of Israeli Politics Amid Election Talk

Following recent comments by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden concerning Israeli politics and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, individuals in Jerusalem have voiced their opinions, stressing that foreign leaders should not meddle in Israel's internal affairs. Schumer's critique of Netanyahu's management of the Gaza conflict and the insinuation of the need for new Israeli elections have particularly sparked reactions. Netanyahu retaliated, labeling Schumer's remarks as 'outrageous' and inappropriate for a supporter of Israel.

Local Sentiments and Political Intrusions

Visitors at Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market shared their discontent with Schumer's suggestions and Biden's perceived shift in stance towards Israel. One interviewee remarked, "I don't think it's Schumer's place to comment on the politics in Israel," echoing a widespread sentiment among those surveyed that external political figures should refrain from influencing Israeli democratic processes. Additionally, the skepticism towards President Biden's motivations, attributed to his own reelection ambitions, underscores a broader mistrust towards international interference in Israeli politics.

Impact on Netanyahu's Support

The dialogue surrounding Schumer's comments and Biden's actions comes at a tumultuous time for Netanyahu, who faces criticism domestically for how the war in Gaza has been handled. Despite this, the call for new elections and international commentary appears to solidify his base, with some Israelis feeling that there is no viable alternative leader. However, the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Oct 7 has left others contemplating their support for Netanyahu, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape.

Looking Towards the Future

As Israel navigates through these politically charged times, the opinions of its citizens about foreign involvement in their electoral process are clear. While some Israelis remain undecided about their future leadership, the overarching message to Schumer, Biden, and other international figures is to respect Israel's sovereignty and democratic decisions. How this sentiment will influence future diplomatic relations and internal politics remains a subject of keen interest.