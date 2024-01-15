en English
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Teachers in Jersey are bracing for a new pay proposal from the government, an offer that carries a unique stipulation: an automatic application of the terms that restricts them from any pay-related industrial action until 2027, unless they opt out. The proposition, unveiled in a confidential letter from Deputy Elaine Millar of the States Employment Board (SEB), offers an 8% salary hike and a one-time payment of £1,000 in 2024. This would be followed by wage augmentations in 2025 and 2026, aligned either with inflation or at a minimum of 2%, whichever ranks higher.

Choice to Reject or Accept

In order to decline the offer, teachers are required to actively communicate their rejection to the government by a given deadline. Absent this action, their acceptance and the associated conditions are assumed. The conditions are stern: any teacher who does not opt out yet engages in industrial action over pay before the end of 2026 will be obligated to return the additional pay received. On the other hand, those who reject the offer will receive no payment, but will retain their legal right to participate in industrial action.

Union Disputes and Responses

The National Education Union (NEU) is currently embroiled in a dispute with the government. Teachers who choose to opt out of the new pay proposal will remain on the 2023 pay structure until further negotiations take place. The NASUWT teaching union has interpreted the government’s move as an attempt to anticipate potential strike action and maintain operational continuity within schools.

A Divided Reception

SEB Vice-chair Millar has acknowledged the complexity of implementing the offer, as acceptance varies among teachers based on their union affiliation. It remains to be seen whether this new offer will ultimately result in a resolution or further exacerbate the ongoing dispute between the teachers and the government.

Education Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

