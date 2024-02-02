Jersey and Bermuda's Exodus: The High Price of Paradise

The offshore financial paradise of Jersey and Bermuda, renowned for their lucrative business sectors, are grappling with a formidable economic paradox. Amid the opulence of high net worth businesses and individuals, stark economic inequality and high living costs are driving an alarming exodus of residents.

Economic Disparities and Policy Failures

In Jersey, suppressed wages, courtesy of the local labor-market policies, have compounded the economic hardship. Housing prices here outstrip those in the UK considerably, widening the wealth gap further. Bermuda echoes a similar crisis, with a growing trend of emigration, particularly among younger Black Bermudians. The spiraling cost of living is the primary culprit behind this demographic shift.

The Bermudian government, under the Progressive Labour Party (PLP), is facing mounting criticism for its lackadaisical approach to these pressing issues. The PLP's failure to implement redistributive policies, such as a living wage, healthcare restructuring, and a more equitable tax system, as promised in the 2017 election, has been a significant letdown.

The Dominance of International Business Sector

The growth and dominance of the international business sector in Bermuda's economy have inadvertently fueled income and wealth inequality. This concentration of wealth and power has obstructed economic diversification, leading to a skyrocketing cost of living and doing business on the island. As a result, other sectors are being hollowed out, and job opportunities, especially for Black Bermudians without college degrees, are thinning.

Impact on the Black Working Poor

The lack of affordable housing and the exorbitant cost of goods and services have disproportionately affected the Black working poor. Images of Black Bermudians queuing for free furniture and other goods serve as a stark reminder of the existing disparity.

Despite Bermuda boasting one of the world's highest GDP per capita, homelessness and poverty, particularly among Black men, are on the rise. The government's ambitious plan to grow the population by attracting new residents seems counterproductive, as the high cost of living makes the island less accessible, even compared to London.

The current policies, far from retaining residents, are making it increasingly challenging for Bermudians abroad to return home. The exorbitant cost of living continues to be a deterrent. The offshore paradises of Jersey and Bermuda must address these issues promptly to stem the outgoing tide of their residents and ensure economic stability and social inclusivity.