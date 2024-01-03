en English
Politics

Jen Psaki: From Public Service to Private Sector Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
In the rapidly evolving world of politics, few figures exemplify the journey from public service to private sector success as vividly as Jen Psaki. A seasoned political operative, Psaki’s wealth has seen a remarkable surge since her departure from the White House.

Net Worth Growth and Influencing Factors

Psaki’s net worth has catapulted from a modest financial disclosure in 2020 showing assets between $32,000 and $130,000 with an income of $125,000, to an estimated $2 million by 2022. This upward trajectory is largely due to the success of her consulting firm, Evergreen Consulting LLC, which has generated approximately $579,918 in business income.

Transition to Media

After serving as White House Press Secretary under President Biden from early 2021 to May 2022, earning a salary of $183,000, Psaki made a strategic shift to media. She launched her TV show ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ on MSNBC in 2023, which significantly contributed to her earnings and further established her as a prominent political commentator.

Political Career and Personal Life

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Psaki’s political career includes stints with Iowa senator Tom Harkin, governor Tom Vilsack, John Kerry’s presidential campaign, and representative Joseph Crowley, among others. After her role as a spokesperson for the US Department of State, she joined CNN as a political commentator in early 2017, and later became a contributor at MSNBC, actively covering political events such as the 2022 midterms. Psaki is married to Greg Mecher, and they have two children. In 2019, the couple purchased a house in Arlington, Virginia, for $1.6 million, now valued at $2.1 million.

In the world of politics where the dynamics change daily, Jen Psaki’s story is a testament to strategic career shifts and diversification of income streams. Her rise from public servant to successful entrepreneur and media personality is a narrative of ambition, adaptability, and financial acumen.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

