Jefferies Bullish on India Defence Sector: Cites Indigenisation, Export Growth

Jefferies analysts have spotlighted the burgeoning potential in India's defence sector, attributing their optimism to government-led indigenisation efforts, a burgeoning export market, and prevailing geopolitical tensions. With a pronounced 'buy' call on leading companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Data Patterns, the firm underscores the sector's robust growth trajectory further propelled by a government budget that prioritizes defence spending and research.

Advertisment

Defence Spending and Export Growth

India's position as a top spender in the defence sector globally, alongside its rapid growth in defence exports, forms the core of Jefferies' bullish stance. The country's defence spending, second only to China in Asia, coupled with a double in exports over FY2019-FY2024, underscores a significant shift towards self-reliance and export-driven growth. The analysis projects a further 2.5x increase in exports by FY30E, with public sector undertakings (PSUs) and their vendors leading this surge.

New Markets and Indigenisation

Advertisment

The exploration of new export markets, particularly in the Middle East, represents a frontier for India's defence sector, potentially broadening its global footprint. Concurrently, India's focused indigenisation in defence manufacturing, spurred by geopolitical tensions and strategic autonomy objectives, is anticipated to catalyze substantial domestic and international growth opportunities. This strategic pivot is expected to sustain a 7-8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in capital defence spending domestically, further buoyed by an increase in global defence expenditure.

Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook

The endorsement of HAL, BEL, and Data Patterns by Jefferies is predicated on their strong positioning to capitalize on these emerging trends. The projected upswing in defence exports, the push for indigenisation, and the companies' strategic alignments with government initiatives underscore significant investment opportunities. With India's defence sector on a trajectory for sustained growth, fueled by both domestic initiatives and global dynamics, the outlook for these identified stocks and the broader sector remains robust.