Jed Leaño: From Claremont's City Hall to California's Assembly Race, A Filipino American's Quest

In the race for California's 41st Assembly District, a narrative as compelling as the diverse landscape it represents is unfolding. Among the contenders is Jed Leaño, a Filipino American lawyer, former mayor of Claremont, and an advocate with a vision rooted deeply in his immigrant heritage. As the district's voters look towards the 2024 elections, Leaño's story of dedication, inspired by his parents' journey from the Philippines to the United States, showcases a profound commitment to public service and community upliftment.

A Diverse Field in a Diverse District

The 41st Assembly District, with its unique blend of urban and desert communities, is witnessing a vibrant battle of ideas and visions. Leaño finds himself in a competitive field, alongside Pasadena City Councilmember Felicia Williams, former prosecutor John Harabedian, and former Pasadena Police Lt. Dr. Phlunté Riddle. Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and a distinct approach to addressing the pressing issues facing this varied constituency. Leaño's campaign, however, stands out for its deeply personal genesis and community-centric policies.

A Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

Leaño's journey into the political arena is a testament to the influence of his Filipino heritage and his parents' sacrifices. Elected to the Claremont City Council in 2018 and serving as the city's second Filipino mayor in 2021, his leadership has been marked by tangible outcomes, particularly in tackling homelessness and affordable housing. Under his watch, Claremont saw a 41% decrease in homelessness, alongside the approval of critical affordable housing developments. These achievements echo his commitment to ensuring that families have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream - a dream that his parents chased and realized for their family.

Envisioning a Better Future for the 41st District

As the race heats up, Leaño is focused on broadening his impact by addressing housing affordability, homelessness, support for small businesses, and ensuring community access to mental health care at the state level. His platform reflects an understanding of the diverse needs of the 41st District's communities and a commitment to inclusive, accessible governance. Filipino American community leaders, including Cynthia Bonta and former Mayor Mark Pulido, have underscored the importance of the 2024 elections in supporting candidates who represent the community's values and aspirations. Leaño's candidacy is a beacon for this call to action, promising leadership that is both empathetic and effective.

The journey from Claremont's City Hall to potentially the California State Assembly is a narrative of hope, resilience, and the pursuit of the common good.