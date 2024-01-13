en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away

Jean-Luc Laurent, a renowned left-wing politician and a pillar of the Republican and Citizen Movement (MRC), has died at the age of 66, leaving a significant void in France’s political landscape. Hospitalized since December 21 following a cardiovascular incident, his sudden demise has elicited widespread emotional response and universal tributes. Throughout his illustrious career, Laurent is celebrated for his unwavering dedication to his political convictions, the commune he served, and his deeply ingrained humanistic values. His loss is felt deeply within his city of Kremlin-Bicêtre, the political sphere, and beyond.

Political Milestones and Legacy

Laurent’s political journey began with the Socialist Party and CERES until he co-founded the Republican and Citizen Movement (MRC) with Jean-Pierre Chevènement in 2010. The MRC advocated for republican humanism, a cause close to Laurent’s heart. His political career was marked by a steadfast commitment to three main loyalties: Jean-Pierre Chevènement’s political ideals, the community of Kremlin-Bicêtre, and his country, France.

He was elected to the municipal council of Kremlin-Bicêtre in 1983 and rose to become the mayor in 1995. His tenure, which included multiple re-elections, witnessed considerable urban development projects enhancing the lives of the residents. His contributions extended to the Ile-de-France regional council, where he served as vice-president in charge of housing from 1998 to 2012. From 2012 to 2016, Laurent represented Val-de-Marne’s tenth constituency in the National Assembly.

Local Achievements and National Impact

Beyond his local impact, Laurent played a significant role in the Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre metropolitan council, focusing on cultural facilities. His dedication, combined with his integrity and commitment to humanism, made him a respected and influential figure in national politics.

His death has been met with heartfelt tributes from political figures across party lines, a testament to his enduring influence and respect garnered over the years. The President of the Republic has expressed profound respect for Laurent’s service to his city and nation and extended condolences to his family and the residents of Kremlin-Bicêtre. Jean-Luc Laurent’s legacy is an enduring testament to his lifelong commitment to his political ideals, the community he served, and his nation, France.

0
France Obituary Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
31 seconds ago
Samuel Sandler: A Beacon of Resilience and Remembrance Passes Away
On January 12, the world lost a beacon of resilience, remembrance, and interfaith dialogue. Samuel Sandler, a leading light of the French Jewish community, passed away leaving behind a legacy of courage and dedication in the face of personal tragedy. Born in 1946 to parents who escaped the horrors of Nazi Germany and were part
Samuel Sandler: A Beacon of Resilience and Remembrance Passes Away
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
4 hours ago
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
4 hours ago
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
12 mins ago
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity
3 hours ago
CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
3 hours ago
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
Latest Headlines
World News
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
43 seconds
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
1 min
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
2 mins
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
3 mins
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
4 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
4 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
4 mins
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
4 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
5 mins
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app