Politics

Jayapal Criticizes Biden’s Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Jayapal Criticizes Biden’s Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era

Amid a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on illegal immigration, Representative Pramila Jayapal articulated apprehensions regarding the Biden administration’s intensifying approach to border enforcement. The hearing, held in the wake of a record 300,000 migrant encounters in December 2023, saw Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, draw a stark contrast between the actions of the Biden administration and its predecessor, the Trump administration.

An Unsettling Comparison

Highlighting a disturbing surge in removals and detentions under President Biden’s regime, Jayapal noted that the number of people in immigration and customs enforcement detention nearly mirrors the average during Trump’s fiscal year 2018. More shocking is that the Biden administration has removed or returned over 400,000 individuals, inclusive of families and children, to Mexico since the termination of Title 42. This figure is ominously close to the total number of people removed during the entire fiscal year 2019 under Trump.

Criticism Amidst Controversy

Jayapal’s comments were not without controversy. They came amidst allegations that the Biden administration is lax in enforcing immigration laws, creating a paradoxical picture of an administration simultaneously too strict and too lenient. Her stance, however, did not go down well with the conservative faction on social media. Critics accused her of being detached from reality and trivializing the serious issues of human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Migrant Crisis and Political Consequences

The subcommittee hearing also saw Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, joining Jayapal in criticizing the administration’s contemplation of ‘harmful policies’ impacting immigrant families. Republicans, on the other hand, have been vocal in their demand for prioritizing border security ahead of other matters, as the nation teeters on the edge of a government shutdown. The surge in undocumented migrants has also placed enormous strain on the social welfare infrastructure in major cities, leading to increased calls for effective immigration reform.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

