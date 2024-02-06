Jaya Bachchan Expresses Discontent in Rajya Sabha Over Bypassed Question

Yesterday in the Indian Rajya Sabha, a heated situation erupted as a question was overlooked, leading to a wave of discontent among the members, prominently from Samajwadi Party MP and actor-turned-politician, Jaya Bachchan. The crux of the dispute involved Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who made a controversial comment about a Congress leader, catalyzing the turbulence.

Details of the Dispute

During the Question Hour, question number 18, which pertained to the aviation sector, was inadvertently bypassed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh. This sudden jump from question 17 to 19, concerning the Polavaram irrigation project, sparked a noisy scene within the Rajya Sabha. Opposition members, including Jaya Bachchan, questioned the reasons for skipping the pertinent question, leading to a staged protest.

Jaya Bachchan's Stand

Jaya Bachchan did not mince words when she criticized the manner in which the issue was handled. Her comments reflected a deep-seated belief that the members of the Parliament, as elected representatives, deserved a more transparent and respectful communication during parliamentary proceedings. She emphasized that if the situation had been explained to them properly, the members could have understood the rationale behind the Chairman's decision.

Aftermath of the Uproar

Despite the furore, the Chairman took up question number 18 after question number 19. However, the Opposition, including Jaya Bachchan, was not convinced by Harivansh's explanation for the oversight. This incident has highlighted the need for greater transparency, understanding, and respect in handling parliamentary proceedings, as suggested by Jaya Bachchan.