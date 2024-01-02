en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jay Ruais Emerges as Manchester’s 49th Mayor: A Turn of Tides in City’s Governance

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Jay Ruais Emerges as Manchester’s 49th Mayor: A Turn of Tides in City’s Governance

Marking a historic moment in the political landscape of Manchester, New Hampshire, Jay Ruais ascended to the mayoral office as the 49th mayor of the city. In a closely contested election held on November 7, Ruais emerged victorious, securing a slim but decisive lead over former state Senator Kevin Cavanaugh. The conservative faction now holds a majority on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the first time since 1998, signaling a potential shift in the city’s governance.

Uniting Manchester: Ruais’ Inaugural Speech

Ruais, in his inaugural speech, emphasized unity and optimism, consciously avoiding a partisan tone. He underscored the vibrant diversity of Manchester as a strength, laying out a vision for a unified approach to governance. He outlined his administration’s priorities, focusing on addressing homelessness, housing affordability, public safety, and disciplined spending. Breaking traditional language barriers, Ruais delivered a part of his speech in Spanish, resonating deeply with the city’s diverse populous.

Promising Initiatives and Fiscal Responsibility

In his first act as mayor, Ruais announced a freeze on non-essential spending and proposed halting non-emergency hires, underlining his commitment to fiscal prudence. He also expressed intentions to revise the bail law and lead the city in addressing the homelessness crisis. These measures hint at a pragmatic and disciplined approach to governing, aligning with the expectations of his Republican supporters.

Reactions and Expectations

Republican leaders hailed Ruais as a rising star in the political sphere, with influential figures like Governor Chris Sununu, former US representative Frank C. Guinta, and former senator Kelly Ayotte expressing high expectations for his leadership. His inclusive message also garnered positive remarks from Grace Kindeke, a progressive community organizer. However, Ruais’ decision to cast a tie-breaking vote for Joseph Kelly Levasseur as chairman of the board faced some criticism, hinting at the challenges that lie ahead.

As Manchester ushers in a new era under Mayor Ruais’ leadership, the city awaits the potential transformation that his administration promises. With the inauguration formal gala scheduled for February 10, the city stands poised for a new beginning, hoping for a prosperous and unified future.

0
Politics United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications

By Hadeel Hashem

Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

By BNN Correspondents

Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nominati ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nominati ...
heart comment 0
Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield’s Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role
Reshuffle in Richmond City Council: Nicole Jones Steps in as 9th District Councilor

By Safak Costu

Reshuffle in Richmond City Council: Nicole Jones Steps in as 9th District Councilor
Convicted Ex-Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for City Clerk Role Amid Controversy

By Mazhar Abbas

Convicted Ex-Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for City Clerk Role Amid Controversy
Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for City Clerk

By BNN Correspondents

Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for City Clerk
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
44 seconds
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
48 seconds
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
1 min
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
2 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
2 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
57 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app