Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy

GM Quader, the chairman of Jatiya Party (JaPa), has vehemently dismissed accusations that he accepted financial incentives from the ruling party to engage in the elections. The allegations, originating from some of his own party leaders and activists, emerged in the aftermath of a disappointing election result for JaPa.

Quader Demands Evidence of Allegations

Quader has directly challenged his accusers to substantiate their claims with proof, arguing that baseless assertions are not enough to tarnish his reputation. He conceded that there were discussions with senior party members about the decision to participate in the polls but remained tight-lipped about the details of these conversations.

Allegations Surface at Disgruntled Party Gathering

The accusations came to light during a meeting of disillusioned party members, which included defeated JaPa candidates, at the Diploma Engineers Institution in the capital. The gathering was marked by criticism directed at the party’s leadership, with allegations of inadequate support during the election campaign.

Voices of Defeated Candidates

A total of ten defeated candidates took the floor at this gathering, articulating their grievances and concerns about the actions of the party leadership. Their voices echoed the discontent that has been brewing within the party, adding fuel to the controversy surrounding JaPa’s involvement in the elections and its rumored affiliation with the ruling Awami League.

Despite the party’s official stance of maintaining independence, some JaPa candidates campaigned as ‘Awami League-supported’. This has sparked discontent among local Awami League leaders and workers, and confusion among voters. The controversy deepened when the Awami League officially handed over 26 seats to the JaPa, raising further questions about the nature of their partnership and the integrity of the electoral process.