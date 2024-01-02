en English
Politics

Jason Schofield Withdraws Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Amid Public Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Jason Schofield Withdraws Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Amid Public Criticism

In a recent development at the Troy City Council, Rensselaer County, the Republican majority nominated former Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield for the position of Assistant City Clerk. However, Schofield, who previously pled guilty to 12 counts of federal voter fraud in January 2023, met with strong opposition from the council’s incoming president, Democrat Sue Steele. Steele voiced her concern over the nomination, emphasizing the potential threats associated with giving Schofield access to personal information, given his past misuse of such data for fraudulent voting.

Schofield Withdraws from Nomination Amid Criticism

In the wake of public disapproval, Schofield decided to withdraw his nomination. This was confirmed by Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey. Casey defended the nomination, referencing a state law that allows the sealing of specific convictions to aid individuals in securing employment. He highlighted Schofield’s immediate acceptance of his wrongdoing and his notable resume, which boasts a long history in public service.

Lack of Democratic Support

Despite these justifications, the lack of support from Democratic members of the council led Schofield to renounce his pursuit of the position. Schofield admitted to unlawfully filing absentee ballots using the identities of other voters during the 2021 election. He is currently awaiting sentencing in May 2024 and could face up to five years in federal prison for each count.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

