Jasmine Shah Questions Legality of Notice to Delhi CM

In a recent political event, AAP Leader Jasmine Shah has questioned the legality of the notice issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Delhi Police. The disagreement has originated from the method by which the notice was delivered, sparking a debate over the legal protocol for such situations.

Questioning Legal Provisions

Shah has argued against the necessity for personal delivery of the notice, implying that the process followed in Kejriwal's case may not adhere to the necessary legal procedures. The incident has led to an altercation between the Delhi Police and officials at the Chief Minister's residence, with the entire episode gaining traction on social media after Jasmine Shah shared video evidence.

A Notice Amidst Allegations

The notice is tied to a probe on Kejriwal's claims that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore to at least seven AAP MLAs to switch sides. This police action was initiated after Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva met the Delhi Police Commissioner post Kejriwal's allegations of BJP's attempts to poach AAP MLAs.

Political Confrontations Rise

The incident has heightened political tensions, with representatives from AAP and Delhi BJP both reacting to the situation. While AAP has vociferously questioned the legality of the notice and labeled the incident as 'nautanki' (drama), the BJP has countered by accusing Kejriwal of fabricating the story to divert attention from corruption allegations.