en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member

On a sweltering summer day in 2021, about 50 Texas Democrats embarked on a journey to Washington D.C. Their mission? To block a Republican bill set to impose tighter voting restrictions. Among them was Jasmine Crockett, a freshman representative from Dallas. Unofficially, she became the spokesperson for the Democrats’ quorum break, actively seizing media opportunities and putting herself in the spotlight.

A Star Rises

Crockett’s strategy was successful. The attention she received from the media elevated her profile and laid the groundwork for her run for Congress the following year. Now, as a U.S. House member representing Texas’s 30th Congressional District, she is recognized for her unfiltered speeches, active social media presence, and her attempts to go viral. All of which have earned her a substantial online following.

From Public Defender to Politician

Before her political career, Crockett was a public defender and civil rights attorney. These experiences have informed her legislative approach. She is often characterized as a fighter for vulnerable populations. She is not afraid to voice her opinion, even if it leads to clashes with the GOP. One of her high-profile activities includes criticizing former President Trump during a House Oversight Committee hearing. She also shares insights on Congressional drama via social media.

Bipartisan Collaboration

Despite her outspoken nature, Crockett understands the importance of bipartisan collaboration. She has worked with Republican Senator John Cornyn on legislation to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. This is an example of her willingness to reach across the aisle for the benefit of the people.

The Future of Jasmine Crockett

As for her future, Crockett does not plan to have a long-term career in Congress. Instead, her aim is to help secure a Democratic majority in the House and maintain opportunities for future Black leaders. While she faces primary challengers in her bid for re-election, she remains focused on her goals.

0
Politics United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
27 seconds ago
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Mark Robinson, the leading Republican candidate for North Carolina’s governor, has a history of making controversial statements about civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, according to a series of Facebook posts uncovered by HuffPost. These comments, which paint a stark contrast to his recent attempts to celebrate King and
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
4 mins ago
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
5 mins ago
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
28 seconds ago
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
56 seconds ago
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Tripp Haston of Bradley Named in 2023 Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: USA Report
1 min ago
Tripp Haston of Bradley Named in 2023 Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: USA Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
7 seconds
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
15 seconds
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
28 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
29 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
30 seconds
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
57 seconds
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
1 min
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
1 min
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
4 mins
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
8 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
27 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app