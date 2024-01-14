Japan’s Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan’s President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japan’s representative to Taiwan, Hiroyasu Izumi, have extended their congratulations to Lai Ching-te, the victorious candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election. This warm gesture underlines the close bond between Japan and Taiwan, as well as Japan’s enduring support for Taiwan’s democratic process.

Japan’s Support for Taiwan’s Democracy

Mr. Lai’s electoral victory is viewed as a continuation of the current administration’s policies, which have been favorable towards nurturing strong relations with Japan. The congratulatory messages from Hayashi and Izumi underscore the high regard Japan holds for its relationship with Taiwan, particularly in the context of regional stability and economic collaboration. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations due to Taiwan’s unique international standing, the two countries have a history of cooperation and mutual support.

Meeting with Senior Japanese Representatives

The president-elect of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, met with senior Japanese representatives, extending his condolences for a recent earthquake in Japan and discussing the enhancement of economic and cultural exchanges. Both parties acknowledged the importance of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to elevate these ties to a new level.

The Broader International Interest

Japan’s acknowledgment of Lai’s victory is indicative of the broader international interest in Taiwan’s political developments. This interest is fueled by the island’s strategic significance in the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, Keiji Furuya, the head of a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers, also met with Lai to congratulate him on his election victory. Despite the Chinese Embassy’s opposition to any form of official exchanges between Taiwan and countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China, Furuya expressed anticipation toward deepening bilateral cooperation and assured that Japan would collaborate with other nations to jointly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.