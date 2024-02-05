Japan's Ruling Party Backs Government's Proposal to Revise Foreign-Trainee Program

In a move that is set to overhaul its foreign-trainee program, the Japanese government has made strides towards implementing substantive changes. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's committee has given its nod to the government's proposal, marking a significant step towards the program's revision. The primary aim of this program is to nurture foreign talent leveraging Japan's proficiency and to supplement labor in industries grappling with a worker shortage.

Foreign Workers and Job Transfers

The government's proposal introduces a waiting period of up to two years before foreign trainees can switch jobs. This is a shift from the current system, where private job agencies play a significant role in the job transfer process. The new proposal aims to bar these agencies, bringing in nonprofit supervisory organizations to take the helm instead. The Japanese language proficiency requirements will also be more stringent, possibly incorporating a new test for those looking to transfer jobs for personal reasons.

Phasing out the Technical Intern Training Program

The government's proposal indicates a departure from the existing Technical Intern Training Program. The new system - dubbed '育成就労' - aims to replace this program, offering under-skilled foreign workers a chance to train in Japan for a term of three years. The ultimate objective is for these trainees to attain the '特定技能1号' level, paving the way for them to acquire the '特定技能2号' visa, which would potentially open up longer-term employment opportunities in Japan.

Legislative Progress

This proposal is slated for adoption at a ministerial meeting later this month, with the government planning to submit related legislation to the current session of Diet, Japan's parliament. The decision of the Liberal Democratic Party's committee to endorse the government's proposal signifies an important milestone in the evolution of Japan's foreign-trainee program.