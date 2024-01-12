Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka’s Debt Restructuring

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi recently expressed optimism that Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process would conclude soon, enabling Japan to recommence paused projects. The minister’s two-day trip encompassed meetings with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where Shunichi underscored the necessity for a transparent and equitable debt restructuring process.

Rekindling Japanese-Sri Lankan Cooperation

Both Shunichi and Wickremesinghe engaged in extensive discussions on subjects ranging from IT cooperation and maritime security to long-term bilateral relations. In 2020, the previous Sri Lankan administration unilaterally called off a substantial Japanese-funded Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Colombo — an act for which Wickremesinghe later apologized upon assuming office in 2023.

A History of Economic Challenges

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2022, which exhausted its foreign exchange reserves and necessitated ‘foundational reforms’ as outlined by the World Bank. This economic turmoil led a Japanese engineering firm to suspend its contract to expand the Colombo International Airport.

Anticipating Debt Restructuring Resolution

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been actively involved in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, approving a second tranche of funds in December 2023 after a review of the $2.9 billion bailout package. Sri Lankan officials harbor hope that the debt restructuring will be finalized in the first quarter of this year, signaling a potential turning point in the country’s ongoing financial strife.