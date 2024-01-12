Japan-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Reach Centenary; UK Pledges Support to Ukraine; Sri Lanka Empowers Women in Military

On January 15, Japan’s Foreign Minister, Kamikawa Yoko, will meet with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Turkiye, following a European tour. This visit marks the centenary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkiye, a relationship rooted in history since the 1890 Ertugrul shipwreck incident.

Asylum Applications and Visa Waiver Agreement

The two nations face contemporary challenges such as the soaring number of asylum applications by Turkish Kurds in Japan. The Turkish government finds this issue problematic, particularly concerning the visa waiver agreement for short-term stays. Korkut Gungen, the Turkish Ambassador to Japan, underlines that all Turkish citizens, including Kurds, are guaranteed human rights. However, he acknowledged the issues posed by the Turkish Kurdish minority, especially in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, where riots were reported last year.

Japan and PKK

Gungen also voiced concerns over groups supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey regards as a terrorist organization. These challenges may be a focal point during the Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

UK’s Security Agreement with Ukraine

In related news, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently signed a new security agreement with Ukraine, pledging a £2.5 billion increase in military funding for the next financial year. This agreement, unprecedented in nature, remains in effect until Ukraine joins NATO, with the UK providing extensive support such as intelligence sharing and military training. The funding includes provisions for drones for surveillance and long-range strikes.

Sri Lanka’s Progressive Move

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Navy has admitted women to its naval academy for the first time, with six women among the 66 cadets who received letters of academy appointment in Colombo. This step is part of a broader effort by the Sri Lankan government to enable women to rise in the military hierarchy, reflecting a growing acceptance of women in military roles across South Asia.