Economy

Japan Protests South Korea’s Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Japan Protests South Korea’s Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More

In an escalating territorial dispute, Japan lodged a vehement protest with South Korea over a reported military drill aimed at defending the contested islands known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in Korea. Currently under Seoul’s control, the islands also face territorial claims from Tokyo. The protest was registered by Japan’s Foreign Ministry with the South Korean embassy in Tokyo and South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

Disputes on Multiple Fronts

Japan has also engaged in territorial disputes with Russia and over the Diaoyu Islands with China. Notably, a Chinese research vessel’s intrusion into Diaoyu waters in June led to a protest from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The article explores the historical and practical factors behind Japan’s territorial disputes with neighbouring countries while also highlighting the role of the United States in fanning these disputes.

Military Upgrades Amidst Tensions

As tensions simmer, Japan is fortifying its military capabilities. Its second Izumo class helicopter carrier, JS Kaga, has been deployed for sea trials after modification into an aircraft carrier. This move aims to augment air defense capabilities and facilitate the operation of US-made F-35B Lightning II fighter jets. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) aims to convert both Izumo class carriers into aircraft carriers by 2027, with the first stage of modifications already completed on Izumo, the first ship.

Global Economic Updates and Other News

Meanwhile, the global economic landscape witnessed significant events. The United States and its allies imposed a ban on transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, freezing approximately $300 billion of Russian assets in the West. Commodity prices experienced fluctuations, with cocoa and iron ore prices increasing, while natural gas and coal prices dipped in 2023. The US dollar appreciated on the year’s last Friday but was projected to conclude with a loss, possibly influenced by expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing interest rates.

In other news, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun faced intense questioning over drug allegations prior to his death. Russia issued a warning to South Korea over potential retaliation for export restrictions. Tony Chung, incarcerated under China’s national security law, sought political asylum in Britain. Egypt proposed a three-stage plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Economy International Relations Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

