en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest

Japan witnessed a potent earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, causing considerable havoc and obliging residents to evacuate coastal areas due to the threat of tsunami waves approximating one meter. The seismic activity also had repercussions in neighboring South Korea. A natural calamity of this magnitude is bound to induce extensive damage to infrastructure and power supply, and the aftereffects could reverberate for months. Japan, one of the most seismically active nations globally, was put to a severe test as this was the strongest earthquake in the region.

Japan’s Earthquake: A Test of Resilience

Japan’s sophisticated tsunami warning system was crucial in managing the situation, as waves as high as five meters were anticipated. Despite the major roads being closed and over 36,000 households without power, there were no reported abnormalities at nuclear power plants in the affected areas. This event is a testament to Japan’s rigorous building codes and safety measures, which are more stringent than those in the United States. The authorities dispatched 1,000 military personnel to assist the rescue and recovery operations.

The Political Predicament

Across the globe, Israel plans to withdraw some troops from the Gaza Strip, citing the economic strain of three months of wartime mobilization. Yet, the conflict shows no signs of cessation. In the United States, a politically unstable year lies ahead in 2024, with a potential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump is battling for a comeback to the White House and possibly his personal freedom, while President Biden grapples with public skepticism about his age and capabilities, notwithstanding positive economic indicators.

Global Politics and Elections

The political landscape is further complicated by over 60 countries, representing half the world’s population, poised for elections that could influence global politics and geopolitical tensions. The spotlight is on the United States, where the impending Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire polls are set against a backdrop of a potential partial government shutdown. Notably, New Hampshire’s unsanctioned Democratic primary will be a litmus test for Biden’s strength within his party.

0
International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Legacy of General Soleimani: Perceptions and Politics in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches

By Salman Khan

2024: A Landmark Year for Space Exploration

By Geeta Pillai

Democratic Republic of Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second T ...
@Democratic Republic of Congo · 25 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second T ...
heart comment 0
Somaliland-Ethiopia Agreement Stirs Up Geopolitical Dynamics

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Somaliland-Ethiopia Agreement Stirs Up Geopolitical Dynamics
From Politics Student to Global Sensation: The Musical Journey of Jamie Duffy

By BNN Correspondents

From Politics Student to Global Sensation: The Musical Journey of Jamie Duffy
Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict: Major-General Chip Chapman’s Warning

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict: Major-General Chip Chapman's Warning
Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
1 min
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
4 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
5 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
5 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
5 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
6 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
9 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
16 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
22 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
31 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app