Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism

Japan Takes a Positive Stance on Bangladesh Elections

Despite observing some irregularities, Japan has expressed an optimistic outlook on the conduct of the recent Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls in Bangladesh. The election observer mission from Japan, led by former Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mr. WATANABE Masato, carried out comprehensive on-site monitoring of the electoral process. The Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh released a statement on January 10, 2024, asserting that the elections were largely peaceful and adhered to proper procedural conduct.

However, Japan also expressed regret over incidents of violence and casualties during the pre-election period. These incidents were a mark on an otherwise largely peaceful electoral process. Nevertheless, Japan reaffirmed its intention to support Bangladesh in its development, showing unwavering resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Contrasting International Perspectives

In stark contrast to Japan’s positive outlook, the United States denounced the elections as neither free nor fair. The U.S. cited concerns over the arrest of opposition members and election day irregularities. The United Kingdom echoed these sentiments, stating that the elections did not consistently meet democratic standards of credibility, openness, and fairness. Canada also expressed disappointment over the lack of democratic principles and condemned the intimidation and violence surrounding the elections.

These international responses highlight differing perspectives on Bangladesh’s 12th national elections held on January 7, 2024. The variance of views underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the challenges of ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

Strengthening of Economic Ties

Japan’s positive stance on the Bangladesh elections is evident through their approval of the country’s economic growth and their support for the industrial upgradation of Bangladesh. Japanese companies, such as Honda, have already started investing in Bangladesh, and more companies are expected to follow. Japan and Bangladesh are working on signing an Economic Partnership Agreement to accelerate trade and investment between the two countries. The two nations have also inked three Memorandums of Understanding to enhance two-way trade and investment, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening their economic relationship.