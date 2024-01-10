en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism

Japan Takes a Positive Stance on Bangladesh Elections

Despite observing some irregularities, Japan has expressed an optimistic outlook on the conduct of the recent Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls in Bangladesh. The election observer mission from Japan, led by former Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mr. WATANABE Masato, carried out comprehensive on-site monitoring of the electoral process. The Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh released a statement on January 10, 2024, asserting that the elections were largely peaceful and adhered to proper procedural conduct.

However, Japan also expressed regret over incidents of violence and casualties during the pre-election period. These incidents were a mark on an otherwise largely peaceful electoral process. Nevertheless, Japan reaffirmed its intention to support Bangladesh in its development, showing unwavering resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Contrasting International Perspectives

In stark contrast to Japan’s positive outlook, the United States denounced the elections as neither free nor fair. The U.S. cited concerns over the arrest of opposition members and election day irregularities. The United Kingdom echoed these sentiments, stating that the elections did not consistently meet democratic standards of credibility, openness, and fairness. Canada also expressed disappointment over the lack of democratic principles and condemned the intimidation and violence surrounding the elections.

These international responses highlight differing perspectives on Bangladesh’s 12th national elections held on January 7, 2024. The variance of views underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the challenges of ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

Strengthening of Economic Ties

Japan’s positive stance on the Bangladesh elections is evident through their approval of the country’s economic growth and their support for the industrial upgradation of Bangladesh. Japanese companies, such as Honda, have already started investing in Bangladesh, and more companies are expected to follow. Japan and Bangladesh are working on signing an Economic Partnership Agreement to accelerate trade and investment between the two countries. The two nations have also inked three Memorandums of Understanding to enhance two-way trade and investment, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening their economic relationship.

0
Bangladesh Japan Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
13 mins ago
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
Amidst the bustling life of Bangladesh, the district of Chuadanga has come to a standstill due to an unprecedented plunge in temperature. With the mercury dropping to a bone-chilling 10.2C, Chuadanga is now experiencing the country’s lowest temperature. The usual 10-12C range has been disrupted, and the presence of an icy breeze is making the
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
16 mins ago
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
16 mins ago
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
13 mins ago
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
13 mins ago
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
16 mins ago
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
Latest Headlines
World News
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
1 min
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
1 min
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
2 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
2 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
2 mins
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
3 mins
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
3 mins
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
3 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
3 mins
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app