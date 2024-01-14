en English
International Relations

Japan Congratulates Lai Ching-te on Victory in Taiwan’s Presidential Election

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:08 am EST


In a significant political milestone for Taiwan, Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, has emerged victorious in the country’s presidential election, securing a third straight term for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This victory, which is seen as a testament to Taiwan’s democratic governance, has garnered international attention and sparked reactions from various quarters, including Japan, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties due to Taiwan’s unique international status.

A Warm Reception from Japan

The election results were warmly received in Japan. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japan’s representative to Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu, extended their congratulations to Lai on his win. This gesture of goodwill reflects the ongoing cordial relations between Japan and Taiwan, an informal partnership that Japan seems keen to maintain and potentially strengthen.

Implications for Taiwan’s Future

Lai’s election is significant for Taiwan’s future diplomatic maneuvers, domestic policies, and its delicate relationship with China. He has vowed to safeguard the island’s de facto independence from China and align it with other democracies. Despite the strong opposition from Beijing to Lai’s election, he has also expressed a desire to restart dialogue with China, a move that analysts believe has slim chances of success, given Beijing’s criticism of Lai and its likely resort to a maximum pressure campaign.

The International Reaction

Internationally, Lai’s election win has been acknowledged by many, including the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson congratulated Lai, with plans for a US delegation to visit Taipei following his inauguration in May. This reaction indicates a broader strategy of engaging with democracies in the region and supporting democratic processes, a stance that mirrors Japan’s approach to Lai’s victory.

International Relations Japan Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

