Japan Advocates for a ‘Free and Open International Order’: A Shift in Strategic Messaging

In a strategic shift, Japan transitions from promoting the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ (FOIP) concept to advocating for a ‘Free and Open International Order’ (FOIO). The change is a response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict. The updated National Security Strategy and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s policy speech at the Diet in January 2023 underline this shift. The FOIO seeks to engage with a broader international audience, particularly the ‘Global South’, advocating for a rules-based order.

From FOIP to FOIO: Japan Expands Its Influence

Japan’s FOIP strategy, launched officially in 2016 by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has successfully established Japan’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Now, Tokyo aims to expand its global reach by promoting the FOIO. Despite the FOIO’s global orientation, Japan’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region remains intact, especially considering the strategic challenges posed by China’s regional ambitions.

FOIO: The Common Denominator for Japan’s Global Engagement

The FOIO and FOIP are seen as complementary strategies. The FOIO serves as a ‘common denominator’ for Japan’s international engagement, focusing on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rule of law. It avoids contentious themes such as human rights and democracy. The FOIO’s emphasis on fundamental principles of international law enables Japan to interact with regions beyond the Indo-Pacific while acknowledging the Indo-Pacific’s importance, particularly in the context of the Quad partnership with India, the United States, and other nations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: Leading Japan’s Strategic Shift

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in office since 2021, is at the helm of this strategic shift. Kishida, a seasoned politician with a finance background, has held various ministerial positions, including Minister for Foreign Affairs. His tenure has seen a focus on novel models of capitalism, strengthening the Quad Security Dialogue, and mending ties with South Korea.

Recently, Kishida announced a $5.5 billion financial aid package for Ukraine and marked the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This move underscores Japan’s commitment to supporting nations facing geopolitical crises and further highlights the shift towards the FOIO strategy.