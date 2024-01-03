en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force

On January 6th, 2024, a peaceful protest took an ugly turn when Victoria Charity White, one of the participants, was allegedly subjected to excessive force by Capitol Police Officer Jason Bagshaw. The incident, caught on video, portrays a disturbing narrative of law enforcement’s response to civil disorder, leading White to take legal action against both Bagshaw and Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Allegations of Excessive Force

According to White, the encounter with Officer Bagshaw was far from a standard law enforcement procedure. She alleges that despite being unarmed and not posing a threat, she was beaten with a stick and fists until she blacked out, resulting in brain damage. This incident, White claims, is a clear example of police brutality and an excessive use of force, a violation of her constitutional rights.

A Call for Investigation

In addition to suing Officer Bagshaw, White is also taking legal action against the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Her lawsuit urges a thorough investigation into the events of that day, including the alleged police brutality she experienced. This lawsuit represents not only White’s personal fight for justice but also an attempt to bring attention to what she perceives as a significant injustice and abuse by law enforcement during the protest.

Legal Battle Underway

White’s lawsuit is filed under 42 USC 1983, a statute that allows individuals to sue the government for civil rights violations. She is seeking economic and punitive damages from Bagshaw, who currently serves as a Commander in the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Force. As the legal battle unfolds, it promises to bring under scrutiny the actions of law enforcement during the January 6th protest and their implications for civil rights in the United States.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

By Rizwan Shah

Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit Mourns the Loss of Retired Narcotics Detection Dog Lapis

By Wojciech Zylm

Antitrust Litigation Expert Jennifer Patterson Joins Haug Partners LLP

By Quadri Adejumo

Notorious Sex Offender Suspected of Over 50 Crimes Apprehended in Dublin

By BNN Correspondents

Interior Minister Eštok Outlines Ambitious Plan for Police and Crisis ...
@Law · 10 mins
Interior Minister Eštok Outlines Ambitious Plan for Police and Crisis ...
heart comment 0
FBI Entrapment Allegations Emerge in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot

By BNN Correspondents

FBI Entrapment Allegations Emerge in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot
Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP’s Body Armour Expired

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP's Body Armour Expired
Muscatine Man to Stand Trial for Second-Degree Murder: A Case of Self-Defense?

By Safak Costu

Muscatine Man to Stand Trial for Second-Degree Murder: A Case of Self-Defense?
Alan Dershowitz Calls for Release of All Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein; Asserts Innocence

By Bijay Laxmi

Alan Dershowitz Calls for Release of All Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein; Asserts Innocence
Latest Headlines
World News
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
1 min
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
1 min
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
2 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
2 mins
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
3 mins
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
3 mins
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
4 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
4 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
5 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app