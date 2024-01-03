January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force

On January 6th, 2024, a peaceful protest took an ugly turn when Victoria Charity White, one of the participants, was allegedly subjected to excessive force by Capitol Police Officer Jason Bagshaw. The incident, caught on video, portrays a disturbing narrative of law enforcement’s response to civil disorder, leading White to take legal action against both Bagshaw and Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Allegations of Excessive Force

According to White, the encounter with Officer Bagshaw was far from a standard law enforcement procedure. She alleges that despite being unarmed and not posing a threat, she was beaten with a stick and fists until she blacked out, resulting in brain damage. This incident, White claims, is a clear example of police brutality and an excessive use of force, a violation of her constitutional rights.

A Call for Investigation

In addition to suing Officer Bagshaw, White is also taking legal action against the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Her lawsuit urges a thorough investigation into the events of that day, including the alleged police brutality she experienced. This lawsuit represents not only White’s personal fight for justice but also an attempt to bring attention to what she perceives as a significant injustice and abuse by law enforcement during the protest.

Legal Battle Underway

White’s lawsuit is filed under 42 USC 1983, a statute that allows individuals to sue the government for civil rights violations. She is seeking economic and punitive damages from Bagshaw, who currently serves as a Commander in the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Force. As the legal battle unfolds, it promises to bring under scrutiny the actions of law enforcement during the January 6th protest and their implications for civil rights in the United States.