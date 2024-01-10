en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs

During a visit to Roxbury Community College in Boston, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the urgent need to alleviate the high living costs burdening many Americans. She underscored the transformational potential of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), particularly its clean energy tax credits, which aim to provide financial relief for citizens and promote energy independence.

IRA Tax Credits: A Panacea for Inflation?

Despite rising inflation, Yellen argued that the Biden administration’s economic policies have left Americans wealthier than in the pre-COVID-19 era. She noted that the median-income family in the U.S. can now afford the same goods as in 2019, with an added $1,000. However, she candidly recognized the continued strain high prices place on essentials like groceries, rent, and prescription drugs.

Yellen underscored that the clean energy tax credits under the IRA could shield people from the volatility of fossil fuel prices and save them money. The IRA offers a multitude of tax credits, including a $2,000 credit for electric heat pump installations, up to $1,200 for energy-efficient windows, and up to $7,500 for electric vehicles. There’s also a discount of up to 30% for solar panel installations or home energy storage systems.

Green Energy: A Pathway to Financial and Environmental sustainability

This shift towards green energy is not solely about alleviating financial pressures. It’s also a strategic move to reduce the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels and create job opportunities in the burgeoning field of clean energy. One example is a wind turbine company in Texas that received a grant to create new manufacturing jobs for clean energy products.

Looking Ahead: IRS Readies for 2023 Tax Filing Season

As the IRS gears up for the 2023 tax filing season, many will claim these energy-related tax credits. The IRS recently released Notice 2023-29, detailing information on the bonus credit under the IRA for clean energy projects. Developers can receive up to an additional 10 percentage points on top of the renewable energy investment tax credit (ITC) and production tax credit (PTC). The IRS also announced a 30-day comment period and plans to propose regulations for the use and expansion of clean energy incentives. These developments were highlighted at the Novogradac 2023 Spring Renewable Energy and Environmental Tax Credits Conference.

In a world grappling with the economic fallout of a global pandemic and the existential threat of climate change, Yellen’s advocacy for IRA tax credits represents a dual solution. It promises not just to lower living costs and create jobs, but also to drive the shift towards a more sustainable, energy-independent future.

0
Energy Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
17 mins ago
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
The global petrochemical landscape is witnessing a massive upheaval as China, in an unprecedented move, rapidly expands its petrochemical plants, thereby shifting a significant portion of oil demand towards itself. Aided by the production surge of plastics and synthetic fibers, this development is not just reshaping the oil industry, but is also intensifying competition in
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
RWE's New Offshore Wind Farm: A Canopy of Sustainable Power
36 mins ago
RWE's New Offshore Wind Farm: A Canopy of Sustainable Power
Microsoft and PNNL's Quantum Leap: A Breakthrough in Battery Technology
37 mins ago
Microsoft and PNNL's Quantum Leap: A Breakthrough in Battery Technology
Global Solar Irradiance Remained Stable in 2023, Reports Solargis
29 mins ago
Global Solar Irradiance Remained Stable in 2023, Reports Solargis
CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil
30 mins ago
CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil
EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape
31 mins ago
EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
34 seconds
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
2 mins
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
2 mins
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
2 mins
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
4 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
4 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
4 mins
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
7 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
7 mins
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app