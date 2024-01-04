Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change

At a recent District Congress Committee (DCC) meeting in Jammu, political leaders joined forces to discuss prominent issues underpinning the region. Led by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, the conference assembled a host of party officials, including Vice Presidents and the Treasurer. The meeting was orchestrated by DCC Jammu Urban President Th. Manmohan Singh, cementing the event’s focus on key regional concerns.

Abrogation of Special Status: A Point of Contention

Dominating the discourse, Bhalla sharply criticized the abrogation of special status in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the move led to the eradication of land protections for the economically disadvantaged, the obliteration of job security, and a paucity of employment opportunities in both government and private sectors. Bhalla’s censure extended to the BJP-led government and the Union Territory administration for imposing new tax burdens on the already struggling lower classes.

A Call to Expose BJP’s Shortcomings

Amidst his critique, Bhalla implored party functionaries to actively expose the BJP’s inadequacies in various realms. From economic mismanagement to faulty foreign policy, from communal discord to escalating inflation, and from the plight of farmers to national security concerns, he urged the party to spotlight these issues. He also emphasized the need to address the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes, which he felt had been neglected by the BJP.

Concerns Over Healthcare Infrastructure

The meeting also saw JKPCC General Secretary Mir Ruvais expressing his alarm at the inadequate facilities at Children Hospital in Srinagar. He highlighted the absence of essential medical equipment such as MRI and CT Scan machines, as well as non-operational lavatories. Expressing concern for the health and safety of children and newborns, Ruvais called for immediate action to upgrade the hospital infrastructure.

The meeting served as a platform to voice concerns and galvanize action, with the party’s top brass making a strong case for change.