India

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism

In an address to ex-servicemen on January 14, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir implored them to contribute to the region’s ongoing fight against terrorism. Sinha’s appeal, centered on the crucial role they can play in ensuring peace and security in the area, underscores the continuous security challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir.

Call to Arms: Leveraging Ex-Servicemen’s Expertise

During his speech, Sinha highlighted the improvements in the region over the last four years, emphasizing the coordination between the police, army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in their efforts to combat terrorism. His call for participation from retired soldiers, officers, and policemen underlines the administration’s strategy to fortify defenses by involving experienced military personnel in safeguarding the territory. This initiative forms part of broader measures to ensure stability in a region historically prone to terrorist activities and conflicts.

Supporting the Guardians: Policies for Ex-Servicemen

Sinha announced the development of Sainik Colonies in Jammu and Kashmir provinces and an increase in ex-gratia for the families of fallen soldiers. These measures aim to provide support to veterans and their families, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the welfare of those who serve the nation. The Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the Veer Naris, the brave women who have lost their husbands in service to the nation.

Enhanced Security Measures: A Proactive Approach

Indicative of the administration’s proactive strategy, Lieutenant General Upendera Dwivedi stated that troops are focusing on the Pir Panjal valley and highlighted the achievement of zero infiltrations in 2023, with only 21 locals joining terrorist ranks. The administration’s focus on involving ex-servicemen in counter-terrorism efforts and the emphasis on enhanced security measures underscores the government’s determination to maintain peace and stability in the region.

India Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

