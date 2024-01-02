en English
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day

On January 5, the denizens of Jammu and Kashmir, straddling both sides of the Line of Control and globally, are set to observe the Right of Self-determination Day. This day serves as an urgent call to the United Nations to expedite the implementation of its resolutions dated January 5, 1949, concerning the resolution of the lingering Kashmir issue. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a series of public rallies, gatherings, and processions across nine district headquarters will spotlight the dire necessity for granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, a right that India has continuously denied for over 76 years.

The Struggle for Self-determination

During these events, speakers will reassert Kashmir’s position and their ongoing struggle for self-determination until the U.N. resolutions are enacted. The primary rally in Mirpur, scheduled at the District Court premises, will feature speakers from various societal sectors, reinforcing the demand that any resolution of the Kashmir conflict must align with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the U.N. resolutions. The National Events Organising Committee (NEOC) is spearheading the coordination of these events.

The Legacy of Nazir Ahmed Shawl

On December 29, 2023, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, a key figure in the struggle for the right of self-determination in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, passed away. Shawl, a passionate advocate for human rights, had an illustrious career as an educationist, author, and poet. His commitment to the Kashmir cause spanned over decades, and he continued to advocate for it even in his final moments. His demise has left a significant gap in the Kashmiri leadership and the ongoing struggle for self-determination, but his legacy of resilience and determination prevails.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared that Kashmiris will observe January 5 as Right to Self-Determination Day, marking the historical resolution by the UN Security Council in 1949. The APHC plans to organize protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars, and various programs to draw global attention to the urgency of resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute. India’s deployment of over one million troops in Kashmir has transformed the area into a virtual prison, with allegations of human rights abuses, including killings, destruction of homes, and mistreatment. The APHC calls on Kashmiris and Pakistanis worldwide to organize large-scale protest demonstrations, urging the global community, especially the UN, to take concrete steps for a lasting resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

