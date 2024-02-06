Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Launches 'Bharat Rice' Vans To Fight Food Insecurity

In a significant move reflecting the government's commitment to tackling food insecurity and supporting the underprivileged, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, launched the 'Bharat Rice' vans in Jammu. The initiative, which rolled out on a Tuesday, aims to provide rice to the public at a subsidized rate of Rs 29 per kilogram.

'Bharat Rice' - A Lifeline For The Neediest

These specially branded vehicles will be selling rice, packaged in 5 kg and 10 kg packs, across the region. The government envisions this initiative to benefit the common people with affordable food items, particularly in these challenging times when retail prices of essential commodities are soaring.

An additional measure includes allocating 500,000 tonnes of rice to various organizations for retail sale, further expanding the outreach of this initiative. The BJP chief underscored the government's dedicated efforts to ensure that daily food items are accessible at reasonable prices for the average individual and the economically disadvantaged.

Government's Proactive Measures

Raina utilized the launch event to highlight the Narendra Modi government's dedication to addressing the needs of the underprivileged. He pointed out that for the past decade, the government has been actively implementing welfare schemes and taking significant measures to assist the needy segment of the population.

Ensuring Food Security

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the government's resolve to make essential food items accessible to the general public at reasonable prices. He also revealed that the Food Corporation of India's rice would be retailed through various cooperatives and e-commerce platforms, thereby broadening the distribution network.

As the 'Bharat Rice' vans begin their journey, they not only carry grains but also the hopes of millions who are facing the brunt of rising commodity prices. This initiative is a testament to the government's ongoing efforts to ensure food security for the poor and stabilize the prices of commodities for middle-class consumers.