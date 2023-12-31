en English
India

Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Since the ceasefire agreement in 2021, a disturbing pattern has been emerging in the region of Jammu. Despite an initial intention to reduce tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), the region appears to be grappling with a heightened terror threat. Security agencies report an increase in infiltration attempts and the formation of new terror modules within Jammu. The implications of these developments are an urgent call for improved security measures and a reassessment of the region’s geopolitical situation.

The Shifting Dynamics of Threats

Two primary reasons underpin this increase in terrorist activity. The first is the LoC’s enhanced border security and surveillance technologies, which have reduced its permeability. As a result, terror outfits may be seeking alternative routes, causing Jammu to emerge as a potential infiltration pathway into Indian territory. The second reason is Jammu’s strategic significance owing to its proximity to the LoC and its historical role as a transit point. This makes the region an attractive target for terror outfits aiming to destabilize the area.

Exploiting Socio-political Dynamics

The complex socio-political dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir are another factor in this equation. Local grievances and the presence of separatist sentiments may be exploited by terror groups to garner local support and recruit operatives. This exploitation is seen in the recent banning of the pro-Pakistan separatist amalgam Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) in Jammu and Kashmir for promoting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda. The Indian government has declared the TeH an Unlawful Association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), further highlighting the increasing threat level.

Counter-terrorism Efforts in High Gear

In response to the rising threat, Indian security forces are on high alert. Counter-terrorism operations have been ramped up, and intelligence-gathering efforts have intensified. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward for information on activities such as trans-border tunnels, drones, narcotics, and militant activities. This move is seen as a proactive step to involve local residents in the collective responsibility of maintaining regional security. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has directed officials for effective, efficient, and speedy action on citizens’ complaints and concerns. As the year ends, the region’s safety and security remain paramount, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and strategic action.

India Politics Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

