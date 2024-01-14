en English
Politics

Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP’s ‘Religious Cult’ Loyalty to Trump

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin has lambasted his Republican peers for their unwavering fidelity to former President Donald Trump, comparing their devotion to that of a ‘religious cult’. Speaking on MSNBC’s ‘The Weekend,’ Raskin opined that the GOP’s allegiance to Trumpism would render them inadequate for any role beyond selling flowers and incense at airports, once this political era is surmounted and Trump’s sway is quashed.

Raskin points to January 6 as GOP’s Missed Opportunity

Raskin pinpointed the January 6 Capitol riot as a critical juncture where Republican leaders missed an opportunity to stand up to Trump, despite their initial proclamations that his actions were impeachable. Specifically, he called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision not to convict Trump during the second impeachment trial, citing a technicality, and leaving it to the courts to resolve the issue instead.

This conversation emerged in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to consider Trump’s appeal against Colorado’s move to exclude him from the 2024 primary ballot, a decision that could potentially impact his eligibility to run for president. McConnell’s office, when approached for a comment on this matter, chose to remain silent.

Representative Raskin’s Bold Critique

Raskin’s scathing critique of his Republican colleagues’ unwavering support for Trump comes at a time when the former president’s influence remains a contentious issue within the party. The representative’s comparison of the GOP’s loyalty to Trump with a religious cult underscores the depth of his disapproval and his belief in the potential long-term repercussions of such unwavering support.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

