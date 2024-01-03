Jamie Cassutt Withdraws Proposed Resolution Against LANL’s Plutonium Pit Production

City councilor Jamie Cassutt has withdrawn a controversial resolution opposing an increase in plutonium pit production at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). This decision comes in the wake of petitions and limited support from Mayor Alan Webber and other council members. The resolution, previously co-introduced with former councilor Renee Villarreal, aimed to persuade the federal government to cease pit production, prioritize the cleanup of lingering nuclear waste, and curtail nuclear weapons spending.

Lack of Support and Economic Concerns

Following Villarreal’s decision not to seek re-election, Cassutt became the sole sponsor of the resolution. However, she has faced opposition from proponents of LANL and constituents who are apprehensive about the economic implications of restricting the lab’s activities. In response to these concerns, Cassutt plans to further investigate LANL’s role and its economic significance before revisiting the legislation.

Previous Resolutions and The Way Forward

The city council had previously adopted resolutions against pit production in 2006 and 2008, among other nonbinding resolutions concerning nuclear matters. Mayor Webber suggested that the resolution needed to be more comprehensive, incorporating discussions on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, as well as compensation for downwinders impacted by nuclear activities. Webber has plans to initiate dialogue with both LANL officials and supporters of the resolution.

Reactions to The Withdrawal

Greg Mello of the Los Alamos Study Group expressed disappointment with the delay but remains committed to opposing increased weapons production at LANL due to safety and environmental risks. LANL’s spokesperson reiterated their commitment to fulfilling mission requirements and ensuring public safety, irrespective of the resolution’s fate. Villarreal hopes for a resolution addressing the cleanup of Manhattan Project-era legacy waste, and councilor Alma Castro has expressed her intention to collaborate with Cassutt on refining the proposal.