Jamia Millia Islamia Students Turn Campus Walls into Protest Art Against Citizenship Law

At New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, students have transformed the campus walls into a vivid display of dissent against a controversial citizenship law. This new legislation offers a pathway to citizenship for certain religious minorities from neighboring countries but excludes Muslims, sparking widespread protests. The artwork on campus walls juxtaposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist party's symbols with historical figures of oppression, serving as a bold statement against what many see as an assault on secular values.

Expressions of Resistance

Following the enforcement of the citizenship amendment, the university's students resorted to graffiti as a form of peaceful protest. Images and slogans sketched across the campus serve as a powerful testament to their opposition, drawing parallels between the Modi government's actions and authoritarian regimes of the past. Amidst internet shutdowns and prohibitions on public gatherings, these visual statements have become a beacon for mobilizing support and fostering solidarity among students nationwide. The historical context of the Citizenship Amendment Act, rooted in the Nehru-Liaquat Pact's failure to protect religious minorities, adds depth to the students' outcry, challenging the act's sectarian bias and its implications for India's secular fabric.

The Clash on Campus

The situation escalated when police forcefully entered the campus, employing tear gas and engaging in physical altercations with the protesters. This incident not only injured dozens but also intensified the students' resolve, turning the university into a symbol of resistance against the government's crackdown on dissent. The students' determination to have their voices heard, despite facing violence, underscores a broader discontent among India's youth and their willingness to stand up for constitutional values and inclusive policies.

A Nationwide Movement

The unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia has ignited a series of student-led protests across the country. These movements are not just about the citizenship law but also encompass broader concerns over governance, democracy, and human rights in India. Students from various universities are adopting similar modes of expression, utilizing art and digital media to circumvent restrictions on assembly and speech. This burgeoning protest culture among India's youth is reflective of a global wave of student activism, demanding accountability and reforms from their governments.

As the graffiti on Jamia's walls continue to inspire discussions and debates, it's evident that these expressions of discontent have transcended mere acts of vandalism to become powerful symbols of resistance. The students' artful protest has not only challenged the citizenship law but also sparked a crucial conversation about democracy, secularism, and justice in India. With each spray-painted slogan and mural, the message is clear: while the government can attempt to silence dissent, the resolve of the youth and the ideals they stand for cannot be easily erased.