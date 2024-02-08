James Marsden to Play President in New Drama Series from 'This Is Us' Creator

In a tantalizing blend of political intrigue and emotional complexity, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman unveils his latest project, casting James Marsden as the President in an upcoming drama series. The show, produced by 20th Television, remains shrouded in mystery, but promises a riveting exploration of power and secrets.

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Marsden in this highly-anticipated series are Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi. Brown, an Emmy winner for his role in "This Is Us," will portray the head of security for a former president, while Nicholson takes on the role of a behind-the-scenes political power player. Shahi will delve into the character of a therapist to those in power, harboring her own secrets.

Marsden, known for his roles in "Dead To Me" and the "Sonic" movie franchise, brings his formidable talent to the Oval Office. Nicholson, fresh off her Emmy-winning performance in "Mare of Easttown," is set to deliver another powerhouse performance. Shahi, who captivated audiences in "Sex/Life," will continue to showcase her range in this new role.

Behind the Scenes

The creative team behind the series is equally impressive. Alongside Fogelman, executive producers include Brown, Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Steve Beers. This dream team of storytellers is poised to deliver a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Looking Ahead

As anticipation builds for this new drama series, fans can look forward to seeing these talented actors bring their characters to life. With its intriguing premise and star-studded cast, the series is set to make a significant impact on the cultural landscape.

In the ever-evolving world of television, this new drama series from Dan Fogelman stands as a testament to the power of storytelling. As we await its release, one thing is certain: with Marsden as the President, Nicholson as a political force, and Shahi as a therapist with secrets, this series is not to be missed.

In the world of entertainment, where the lines between reality and fiction often blur, this new drama series promises to offer a captivating exploration of power, politics, and the human condition. As we navigate the complexities of our own world, this series serves as a compelling reminder of the stories that shape us.

