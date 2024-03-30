James Ibori Urges South-South Governors to Champion True Fiscal Federalism for Regional Prosperity

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori has made a compelling call to South-South governors, urging them to wholeheartedly embrace and champion the cause of true fiscal federalism to secure the prosperity and well-being of their region and its inhabitants.

At the 24th anniversary of the South-South Governors, Legislators, and Leaders' Summit held in Asaba, Delta State, Ibori emphasized the critical need for fiscal federalism as a means to rectify historical injustices and ensure equitable development across the South-South states.

Historical Context and Present Urgency

In his statement, Ibori revisited the ongoing struggles and aspirations of the South-South region, underscoring the fact that the quest for fiscal federalism is not a new one but a 'higher calling' that current leaders must now heed.

He pointed out the region's rich contributions to the national economy through its oil and gas resources and lamented the persistent underdevelopment and neglect faced by the people of the Niger Delta. The call for fiscal federalism, according to Ibori, is rooted in a desire to ensure that the wealth generated from the region is more fairly allocated and used for its development.

Ibori specifically addressed the current South-South governors, including Delta State's Sheriff Oborevwori, Edo State's Godwin Obaseki, Cross River State's Bassey Otu, Akwa Ibom's Umo Eno, Rivers' Sim Fubara, and Bayelsa's Douyye Diri. He highlighted that the mantle of responsibility now rests firmly in their hands to advance the cause of fiscal federalism. Ibori stressed that achieving this goal goes beyond infrastructural development; it is about securing the future and well-being of the South-South people by ensuring they receive their rightful share of national resources and have the autonomy to manage these resources for regional development.