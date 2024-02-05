James David Vance Grilled on Political Evolution and Trump Support in ABC Interview

In a recent episode of ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos confronted Senator James David Vance, probing his political evolution and current stance. Vance, who first rose to prominence through his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" but later became a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has now swung to backing the former president.

Interview Highlights: Misstatements and Trump Support

During the tense exchange, Stephanopoulos challenged Vance over misstatements about the ongoing economic situation, drawing a comparison between Trump's tenure and the present state of affairs. The conversation navigated towards Vance's continued support for Trump amidst recent legal findings against him for sexual assault and defamation, and Vance's approval of a convicted sexual assaulter.

Vance retorted, insinuating that electing Trump wouldn't add to the suffering of sexual assault victims and that legal action was politically motivated rather than a sincere attempt to address victims' needs. He further suggested that jury verdicts coming from liberal jurisdictions were illegitimate when they were against political figures like Trump.

Stephanopoulos versus Vance

Stephanopoulos pushed back against these claims, raising the matter of Vance's own donor, Peter Thiel, and his role in the Bollea (Hulk Hogan) v. Gawker case. The host questioned Vance's hypothetical actions as vice president during the January 6 insurrection, to which Vance responded that he would have urged contested electors and Congress to fight over them.

Interview Conclusion

The interview culminated abruptly when Stephanopoulos cut off Vance as he attempted to elucidate his position on presidential authority over the Supreme Court. This interview has magnified the shift in Vance's political orientation from being a critic of Trump to being a staunch supporter, and his support for Trump's policies despite the myriad of legal and ethical issues surrounding the former president.