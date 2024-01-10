James Comey: Don’t Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law

James Comey, the former FBI director, has made a strong case against letting the fear of violence from supporters of ex-President Donald Trump deter the enforcement of law and order. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Comey shared his view on the perceived threat of violence and its implications. He believes the threat is often more intimidating than the actual potential for violence. Moreover, he asserts that the menace from seditious Trump supporters has been effectively neutralized.

Threat Perception and Rule of Law

Comey highlights the need to maintain an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, regardless of the looming shadow of potential violence. He cautions against allowing the idea of Trumpian violence to morph into a national boogeyman, causing widespread fear and diverting the nation from its commitment to upholding justice. The former FBI director underscores the importance of holding those accountable who were involved in the events of January 6th.

January 6: A Security Failure

Reflecting on the insurrection at the Capitol, Comey regards it as a security failure rather than an existential threat to the nation. He observes that the extremist groups among the rioters were minimal and the incident has been blown out of proportion due to heightened post-event fears. Drawing parallels with the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Comey suggests that people tend to overestimate threats following such incidents.

A Call for Rational Response

Despite the perceived threats, Comey advises against allowing them to disproportionately affect our lives. He pushes for a rational response, emphasizing the FBI’s role in addressing domestic terrorism and the necessity to take threats seriously, yet not let them dictate our actions. Commending the Justice Department’s actions in holding those responsible for the January 6 events accountable, he concludes that it has deterred others from engaging in similar behavior. He is firm in his belief that Trump’s supporters are unlikely to resort to violence on his behalf.

Ultimately, Comey’s message is one of resilience and resolve: America must uphold the rule of law, undeterred by the fear of potential violence.