en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

James Comey: Don’t Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
James Comey: Don’t Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law

James Comey, the former FBI director, has made a strong case against letting the fear of violence from supporters of ex-President Donald Trump deter the enforcement of law and order. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Comey shared his view on the perceived threat of violence and its implications. He believes the threat is often more intimidating than the actual potential for violence. Moreover, he asserts that the menace from seditious Trump supporters has been effectively neutralized.

Threat Perception and Rule of Law

Comey highlights the need to maintain an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, regardless of the looming shadow of potential violence. He cautions against allowing the idea of Trumpian violence to morph into a national boogeyman, causing widespread fear and diverting the nation from its commitment to upholding justice. The former FBI director underscores the importance of holding those accountable who were involved in the events of January 6th.

January 6: A Security Failure

Reflecting on the insurrection at the Capitol, Comey regards it as a security failure rather than an existential threat to the nation. He observes that the extremist groups among the rioters were minimal and the incident has been blown out of proportion due to heightened post-event fears. Drawing parallels with the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Comey suggests that people tend to overestimate threats following such incidents.

A Call for Rational Response

Despite the perceived threats, Comey advises against allowing them to disproportionately affect our lives. He pushes for a rational response, emphasizing the FBI’s role in addressing domestic terrorism and the necessity to take threats seriously, yet not let them dictate our actions. Commending the Justice Department’s actions in holding those responsible for the January 6 events accountable, he concludes that it has deterred others from engaging in similar behavior. He is firm in his belief that Trump’s supporters are unlikely to resort to violence on his behalf.

Ultimately, Comey’s message is one of resilience and resolve: America must uphold the rule of law, undeterred by the fear of potential violence.

0
Politics Terrorism United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
39 seconds ago
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
An unsettling incident has surfaced involving an Israeli serviceman reportedly expressing joy after striking a Palestinian. This revelation, a stark reminder of the enduring tensions and conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians, has provoked international alarm and sparked debates over the conduct of military personnel and the treatment of civilians in this contentious region. Incident Highlights
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
5 mins ago
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
6 mins ago
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
3 mins ago
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
3 mins ago
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
5 mins ago
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
40 seconds
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
52 seconds
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2 mins
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
3 mins
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
4 mins
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
5 mins
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
5 mins
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
5 mins
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app