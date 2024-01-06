James Bagge to Challenge Liz Truss in South West Norfolk Election

Former Army officer and lawyer, James Bagge, is planning to contest the South West Norfolk seat in the forthcoming general election.

Known for his previous resignation from the Conservative Party, Bagge’s intention to run as an independent candidate is set to challenge Liz Truss, the incumbent.

Bagge has publicly criticized Truss for prioritizing her personal ambition over local interests, a sentiment he has held since her selection as the Conservative candidate in 2009.

Alongside his brother, Bagge was part of the local critics’ dissent, which led to the label ‘Turnip Taliban’.