en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

James Bagge to Challenge Liz Truss in South West Norfolk Election

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
James Bagge to Challenge Liz Truss in South West Norfolk Election

Former Army officer and lawyer, James Bagge, is planning to contest the South West Norfolk seat in the forthcoming general election.

Known for his previous resignation from the Conservative Party, Bagge’s intention to run as an independent candidate is set to challenge Liz Truss, the incumbent.

Bagge has publicly criticized Truss for prioritizing her personal ambition over local interests, a sentiment he has held since her selection as the Conservative candidate in 2009.

Alongside his brother, Bagge was part of the local critics’ dissent, which led to the label ‘Turnip Taliban’.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is fervently refuting rumors that he might bow out of the 2024 presidential race post the Iowa caucuses. Despite current polls indicating former President Donald Trump as the frontrunner, DeSantis continues to campaign vigorously, asserting his commitment to the race. DeSantis Stands Firm Amid Speculation An opinion piece suggesting that DeSantis
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
13 mins ago
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
16 mins ago
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
Court Orders Zimbabwean Chief to Return Seized Property to Teacher
9 mins ago
Court Orders Zimbabwean Chief to Return Seized Property to Teacher
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
11 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Anambra Police Commissioner Champions Transparency in Officer Recruitment
12 mins ago
Anambra Police Commissioner Champions Transparency in Officer Recruitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
1 min
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
1 min
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
2 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
3 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
11 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
11 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
11 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
13 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
39 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app