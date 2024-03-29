JAMB Registrar Prof. Oloyede Warns: Parental Interference in UTME Leads to Candidate Sanctions

In a recent interview, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, addressed the detrimental impact of parental interference during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) process. Highlighting a strict new policy, Oloyede emphasized that candidates would now face repercussions if their parents disrupt the examination environment, signaling a significant shift in handling examination conduct.
Crackdown on Parental Interference
Prof. Oloyede's announcement comes in the wake of increasing incidents where parents have been found intruding or attempting to manipulate the examination process for their children's advantage. The Registrar pointed out the unfairness and disruption caused by such actions, not just to the involved candidates but to the integrity of the examination system as a whole. Examination centers found to be complicit in allowing parental interference are now at risk of being delisted, a move aimed at ensuring a more disciplined and fair examination environment.
Impact on the Nigerian Education System
The issue of parental intrusion is symptomatic of broader challenges within the Nigerian education system, as highlighted by Prof. Oloyede. He criticized the unrealistic expectations some parents hold for their children's academic performance, often disregarding the competitive nature of admissions into tertiary institutions. The new measures introduced by JAMB seek not only to curb the immediate problem of examination disruption but also to foster a culture of merit and fair competition among candidates, devoid of undue external influence.
Future Implications and Advice
Looking ahead, the stance taken by JAMB could have far-reaching implications for the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria. By holding candidates accountable for their parents' actions, JAMB is sending a clear message about the seriousness with which it views the sanctity of the examination process. Prof. Oloyede's advice to parents is to trust in the system and focus on preparing their children to compete fairly, rather than seeking to manipulate outcomes to their favor. This approach, he argues, is essential for upholding the integrity of educational assessments and ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.
The introduction of these measures marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance the credibility and fairness of the UTME. As the education sector continues to grapple with various challenges, the proactive steps taken by JAMB could serve as a model for other institutions seeking to improve examination conduct and overall educational standards in Nigeria.