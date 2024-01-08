en English
Economy

Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan’s Progress

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan’s Progress

In an unprecedented move, Jamat-e-Islami (JI), a prominent politico-religious party in Pakistan, has unveiled a comprehensive 52-page manifesto that outlines transformative strategies aimed at steering Pakistan towards a path of significant socioeconomic progress. The manifesto, a first for a party that has never tasted power, is a remarkable testament to JI’s deep understanding of the country’s myriad challenges and its capacity to ideate ambitious solutions.

Revamping Pakistan’s Financial Landscape

The JI’s manifesto pledges to revolutionize Pakistan’s financial landscape. It proposes holding the governor of the State Bank accountable, revisiting contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and eliminating the prevalent VIP culture. Furthermore, the party plans to introduce an interest-free banking system, a move that could potentially disrupt the country’s existing financial structures. Additionally, the manifesto addresses the critical issue of price stability, which it plans to tackle effectively by curbing cartels.

Social Reforms and Empowerment

In a bid to empower the less privileged, JI proposes a plan to distribute Zakat, an Islamic practice of almsgiving, to millions of Pakistanis in need. It also pledges to extend voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, auction state gifts, and even introduce compulsory voting laws. The manifesto also underscores the importance of the national language, advocating for making Urdu the official language of Pakistan.

Reflecting on Foreign Relations and National Security

On the foreign relations front, JI’s manifesto outlines a vision of maintaining Pakistan’s nuclear program, pursuing an independent foreign policy, and building stronger ties with Islamic countries and global powers. It places particular emphasis on resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue. In terms of national security, the manifesto proposes increasing the defense budget, seeking parliamentary approval for defense spending, and appointing service chiefs based on merit with parliamentary approval.

Economic Reforms and Industry Boost

JI’s ambitious economic plans include tax reforms, reduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and curtailing current expenditures. The party also plans to establish tax-free industrial zones to boost exports, thereby improving the local economy. The manifesto also includes a roadmap for reducing the national debt and promoting local industries, which is expected to stimulate economic growth.

In conclusion, the Jamat-e-Islami’s manifesto paints a picture of an ambitious, progressive Pakistan. It presents a vision of a country that is economically robust, socially inclusive, and politically significant on the global stage. With its comprehensive and ambitious proposals, JI’s manifesto is a significant step towards the realization of a prosperous Pakistan.

Economy Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

