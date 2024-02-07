Jamaica's Sexual Harassment Tribunal Nominees Await Cabinet Approval

In an embodiment of legislative progress, Jamaica's Ministry of National Security is poised to present a comprehensive report on nominees for Jamaica's Sexual Harassment Tribunal to the Cabinet, as announced by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. This significant stride is scheduled for February 12, following an assiduous process of candidate selection in line with the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act.

Advertisment

Stringent Selection and Preparations

The selection process, involving the Ministers of Justice and Labour and Social Security, was meticulously conducted to ensure that all nominees fall within the eligibility parameters stipulated in the Act. In a bid to bolster the Tribunal's operational capacity, a Secretary for the Tribunal is currently being recruited. Furthermore, a Sexual Harassment Investigation Unit has been established, staffed with a Senior Investigative Officer and three additional officers.

Public Education and Policy Development

Advertisment

Parallel to the establishment of the Tribunal, the Bureau of Gender Affairs has been actively disseminating knowledge and raising awareness about sexual harassment. With over 770 sessions conducted across 700 workplaces and institutions, the Bureau has managed to reach over 33,000 individuals. Furthermore, it has been instrumental in aiding entities in the development or review of their sexual harassment policies.

A Significant Victory in the Fight against Sexual Harassment

Minister Grange underscored the monumental implications of the new legislation, aimed at safeguarding individuals from unwelcome sexual advances and providing relief for victims. The law also serves as a deterrent to potential perpetrators, thus upholding the dignity and respect of all individuals. The operationalization of the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act is hailed by Minister Grange as a significant victory for the people of Jamaica, marking a milestone in the nation's fight against sexual harassment.