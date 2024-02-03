Senator Fitz-Henley Urges Productivity Surge in Jamaica, Defends Crime Strategy

In a stirring call to action, Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has urged a surge in productivity from both the public and private sectors in Jamaica. During the culmination of the State of the National Debate in the Upper House, Fitz-Henley accentuated the critical role of personal accountability in escalating productivity levels.

The senator’s call was not limited to line staff but extended to middle and senior managers as well. He advocated for the institution of systems designed to incentivize efficiency and bolster output. Fitz-Henley's emphasis on the significant part management plays in productivity mirrors global sentiments on the matter. It is widely acknowledged that effective management can motivate workers to increase their efficiency, ultimately leading to improved productivity.

Declining Productivity: A National Concern

Senator Fitz-Henley highlighted a concerning trend in Jamaica's labor productivity rate. Since 2000, the country has witnessed an average annual decrease of 0.6 percent in labor productivity. This statistic underscores the urgent need for measures to reverse the decline and stimulate growth in productivity.

Addressing the issue, Fitz-Henley enumerated the government's endeavors to enhance productivity. These include public sector reform, the digitization of services, and efforts to ameliorate public transportation to decrease commute times. These measures are seen as pivotal in the government's strategy to combat declining productivity, demonstrating a commitment to fostering a more efficient and effective workforce.

In the face of Opposition's disapproval of the government's handling of crime, Fitz-Henley defended the administration's track record. He highlighted the paradox in the criticism emanating from Senator Peter Bunting, who had previously vocalized his own struggles in addressing crime during his tenure. Fitz-Henley acknowledged the multifaceted nature of crime in Jamaica but assured that the government has achieved an annual reduction in violent crime and is working relentlessly towards long-term solutions.