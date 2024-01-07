Jamaica’s Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections

As Jamaica girds for its forthcoming local government elections, a striking shift in the political landscape is unfolding. Five councillors, originally elected under the banner of the People’s National Party (PNP) in 2016, are anticipated to join the ranks of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) as candidates, barring any major setbacks during the due diligence process.

Political Defectors

The defectors comprise Kari Douglas of the Trafalgar Division, Faith Sampson-Nickle of the John’s Hall Division, Ian Myles of the Little London Division, Garfield James of the Sheffield Division, and Venesha Phillips of the Papine Division. This group of councillors, having crossed party lines, are expected to bring new dynamics to the JLP if their candidacies are ratified by the party’s Central Executive – the second-highest decision-making body of the JLP. This ratification is scheduled for January 14.

PNP’s Turn of Fortune

Meanwhile, the PNP has also seen an influx of defectors from the JLP. This includes one councillor and one caretaker who have switched allegiances, and another is reportedly on the cusp of doing the same. This turn of events signals the fluidity of allegiances in Jamaica’s political arena, highlighting the importance of individual politicians’ personal networks and reputations.

Impact on the National Level

On the national stage, both the JLP and the PNP have almost all their candidates lined up for the next general election. The issue of Westmoreland Western Member of Parliament, George Wright, who stepped down from the JLP in the wake of domestic abuse allegations, remains unresolved. If Wright chooses to reapply to the JLP, his application will be given due consideration, adding another layer of complexity to the evolving political narrative.