Elections

Jamaica’s Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections

As Jamaica girds for its forthcoming local government elections, a striking shift in the political landscape is unfolding. Five councillors, originally elected under the banner of the People’s National Party (PNP) in 2016, are anticipated to join the ranks of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) as candidates, barring any major setbacks during the due diligence process.

Political Defectors

The defectors comprise Kari Douglas of the Trafalgar Division, Faith Sampson-Nickle of the John’s Hall Division, Ian Myles of the Little London Division, Garfield James of the Sheffield Division, and Venesha Phillips of the Papine Division. This group of councillors, having crossed party lines, are expected to bring new dynamics to the JLP if their candidacies are ratified by the party’s Central Executive – the second-highest decision-making body of the JLP. This ratification is scheduled for January 14.

PNP’s Turn of Fortune

Meanwhile, the PNP has also seen an influx of defectors from the JLP. This includes one councillor and one caretaker who have switched allegiances, and another is reportedly on the cusp of doing the same. This turn of events signals the fluidity of allegiances in Jamaica’s political arena, highlighting the importance of individual politicians’ personal networks and reputations.

Impact on the National Level

On the national stage, both the JLP and the PNP have almost all their candidates lined up for the next general election. The issue of Westmoreland Western Member of Parliament, George Wright, who stepped down from the JLP in the wake of domestic abuse allegations, remains unresolved. If Wright chooses to reapply to the JLP, his application will be given due consideration, adding another layer of complexity to the evolving political narrative.

Elections Jamaica Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

