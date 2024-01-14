Jamaica’s PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy

In a significant political shift, Mark Golding, the leader of Jamaica’s People’s National Party (PNP), has announced a restructured shadow cabinet with a renewed focus on participatory democracy at the local level.

The primary objective is to empower citizens, granting them a greater voice in issues that directly impact their lives.

This strategy resonates with the founding principles of the party, as it seeks to challenge the status quo in the Lower House and address the perceived crisis of political legitimacy.

The PNP’s restructured shadow cabinet is organized under four key portfolios: Transparent and Accountable Governance, Sustainable Economic Development, Social Cohesion and Empowerment, and Infrastructure and Human Amenities. Golding underscored the importance of participatory democracy, emphasizing the need for innovative mechanisms that enable citizens to shape decisions impacting their daily lives.